SCCI, UNDP Agree Over Joint Work To Develop Youth Technical, IT Skills

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 05:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq and National Technical Specialist SDP-UNDP Abdul Haseeb Wednesday agreed on selection of top 10 industries regarding technical and information technology training for young males and females.

Fuad Ishaq demanded the provision of immediate soft loans for male and female entrepreneurs through PICIC and IDBP.

According to details, the meeting was held at the chamber house, which also attended by the chamber senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and other officials concerned.

The meeting discussed the provision of soft loans to youth through PICIC and IDBP, enhancement of their technical skills, equipping them with information technology, modern business techniques and tools and other special training programs.

Fuad Ishaq demanded proactive steps to equip young male and female entrepreneurs with information technology, modern techniques with assistance from government and international institutions.

The SCCI chief highlighted the importance of handmade embroidery work and its designers and asked UNDP to further enhance such males and females skills which had a lot of revenue generation capacity.

He urged to strengthen Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan (IDBP) instead of commercial banks, while giving away loans to both male and female SMEs.

On the occasion, Fuad Ishaq highlighted the issues of skilled workers as internes who were seeking skills in industries did not adhere to the industries rules and regulation so that UNDP instead of directly paying to the institutes for skills enhancement allocate the fund to industries when providing skills or internship which will help the youth in both ways (learning skills and getting stipends).

Earlier, National Technical Specialist SDP-UNDP Abdul Haseeb informed the meeting about UNDP various interventions, technical skills training programs of young people and entrepreneurs with government and relevant institutions/authorities and collaboration between chambers, government institutions and other stakeholders in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan