SCCI urges govt for taking pragmatic steps to promote furniture industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq urged the government to take pragmatic steps for the promotion of the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and addressing issues of businesspeople attached with this sector.

Fuad Ishaq said that the furniture industry has played a pivotal role in the economic development and enhancement of the country's export, which should be lifted up at an optimal level.

He was speaking as chief guest at 83rd Edition of Pakistan Lifestyle and Furniture Expo in Peshawar, said in a press release here on Wednesday. Various Pakistani and international furniture stalls set up in the expo.

The event was attended by the chamber’s senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, Pakistan Lifestyle Group Chief Executive Mohsin Faisal, Director Zahra Faisal, Secretary General of the chamber Sajjad Aziz, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazal e Wahid, organizers and people attached with furniture industry.

Praising the organizers for holding international furniture exhibition in Peshawar, Fuad Ishaq said such initiative is vital to boost investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially revive the country’s ailing economy. The SCCI president said huge potential exists to make investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He asked to create maximum opportunities for promotion of the furniture industry and investment in the sector.

Fuad Ishaq said the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced various difficulties, therefore, the government should take serious steps for resolution of businessperson issues attached with the furniture industry. Like other sectors, he said the furniture industry was not only contributing to economic development but had an important role in improving the country’s exports.

He emphasized the furniture industry should be incentivized to boost up investment in the sector. Faud Ishaq said the business community has always supported the national economy in difficult circumstances, stressing that traders' issues should be resolved on priority grounds.

Later, the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and senior vice president Sanaullah Khan visited various stalls set up in the furniture exhibition and praised the various arts/designs and high quality of furniture.

On the occasion, Lifestyle Chief Executive Mohsin Faisal presented shields to president of the chamber Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz while the SCCI chief distributed certification among organizers and participants of the furniture exhibition.

