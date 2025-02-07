Open Menu

SCCI Urges Govt To Early Implement Safe City Project

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan urged the provincial government and relevant authorities to implement the Safe City project.

The SCCI chief also called for framing business-friendly policies and proactive steps to ease of doing business and facilitating the trading community.

Such initiatives that would create a gulf between the business community, local administration and police department and other authorities should be avoided, Moqeem asserted.

The chamber president furthermore asked to end unwarranted crackdowns and collection of double taxes while it is dire need to implement a comprehensive plan for traffic management, cleanliness and building close liaison and coordination between district administration and police department.

Fazal Moqeem was addressing during a meeting of traders upon visit of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Capt (retd) Sarmad Saleem Akram and SSP Operations Peshawar Masood Bangash here at the chamber house.

The SCCI president informed meeting regarding concerns of traders on increasing incidents of crime, snatching on gunpoint, robbery, traffic mess and poor cleanliness in city, imposition of tax on billboards, encroachments, and mushroom growth of petrol ‘dabba’ stations, drug dealers and other issues.

In replying to various queries of the participants, DC Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram and SSP Operations Peshawar Masood Bangash assured that steps would be taken to ensure improve law and order, traffic system, provision of secure and peaceful atmosphere to business community, framing policies in consultation with the chamber, dismantling illegal structures and resolving other related issues.

DC Peshawar said a comprehensive traffic management plan is ready, and a briefing will be given to traders in this regard in a few days. He said district administration is keen to provide all facilities and relief at every level.

