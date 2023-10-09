Open Menu

SCCI Urges Govt To Provide Facilities To Investors Under ‘one Window Operation’

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi Monday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a lucrative destination for local as well as foreign investment.

He, however, urged the government to provide facilities to investors under one window operation to open new avenues of investments and restore confidence of investors as well.

IJaz Khan Afridi was talking to Chairman, Solar Energy Traders Union of Pakistan Aftab Ashraf who visited the chamber house with a traders’ delegation, said in a press release here.

Secretary General SCCI, Sajjad Aziz, , Nabeel and other members of the delegation were present during the meeting.

The chamber's vice president said ample opportunities existed for investment in tourism, natural resources and other important sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aftab Ashraf on the occasion briefed the vice president Ijaz Afridi regarding upcoming ‘The Solar Show of Pakistan in Peshawar, which is likely to be held in the month of December next. He invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community to participate in the show.

After successfully arranging shows in Sukkur, Lahore and other major cities of the country, Mr Ashraf said the union will hold its event in Peshawar in early December for which he sought collaboration of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Upon the request of the union chief, Ijaz Afridi assured the delegation that the SCCI will fully cooperate and assist in making the Solar Show of Pakistan in Peshawar successful.

He was of the view that SCCI is striving for promotion of investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides, it is also taking steps to provide facilities to investors with support of relevant government departments and stakeholders.

He, however, emphasized it is essential that the government make all possible steps to facilitate the business community to put the country’s economy on a path of sustainable growth.

Ijaz Afridi hailed the holding of the Solar Show of Pakistan in Peshawar and assured the full participation of the business community in the event.

