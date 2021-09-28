SCCI urges govt to take pragmatic steps for promoting entrepreneurship

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has urged the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of entrepreneurship and skilled development programs in order to create employment opportunities in the province.

Chairing a meeting during visit of KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai here at the chamber house on Tuesday, Sherbaz Bilour said the SCCI's web portal/ Investment Facilitation Centre project is not only a step towards digitization, but it would also promote E-businesses that can help shift phenomena of job seeking to job creator.

SCCI vice president Junaid Altaf, newly elected president Husnain Khurshid Ahmad, newly elected vice president Javed Akhtar, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhmmad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan and others traders and industrialists were present during the meeting.

Sherbaz Bilour emphasized the need for promotion of industrialization and facilitating businesses to overcome unemployment issue. He asked the government to incentivize the Covid-19 hit traders and avoid taking anti-businesses steps, because taxpayers have an enormous contribution toward economic development of the country.

The SCCI chief also called for consultation with chamber and other stakeholders for formulation of sustainable economic policies that would help to flourish businesses. He added if the business community would prosper then the economy can also be boosted up.

Sherbaz Bilour also stresses the need for promotion of education on modern lines to meet growing challenges amid evolving and changing scenario throughout the world.

Later, the provincial minister Shahram Tarakai while speaking on the occasion asked the business community to pay special attention toward promotion of trade with the Central Asian Republic as the present government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan had practically undertaken measures to enhance exports by further cementing trade and economic ties with regional countries.

The Minister also emphasized on building strong linkages between academia and industries to create opportunities to enhance the skills of graduates from different educational institutions and universities.

He said the incumbent government was taking practical steps to incentivize the Covid-affected businesses and industries and provided special relief in the construction and textile sector, meant to boost up the country's export.

On the occasion, the minister said peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan, saying that our country, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region had paid a huge price and rendered matchless sacrifices during the prolonged Afghan war.

Earlier, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Junaid Altaf, Haris Mufti, Pervaz Khan Khattak, Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Jalil Jan, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Zahoor Khan, Ihanullah and others also spoke on the occasion.