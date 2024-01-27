SCCI urges govt to take steps for promotion of furniture industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ijaz Khan Afridi has urged the government to take pragmatic steps for the promotion of the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the International Furniture and Craft Fair Pakistan 2024 Expo as a Chief Guest, said in a press release here on Saturday.

He said that the furniture industry has played a pivotal role in economic development and enhancement of the country's exports adding stakeholders that are associated with the furniture industry should be facilitated.

Ijaz Afridi said that KP has the potential to invest in the sector that can be used to strengthen the economy by addressing the concerns of businessmen associated with the furniture industry. Later, he visited various stalls in the exhibition and lauded furniture designs and the quality of brands.