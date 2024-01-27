Open Menu

SCCI Urges Govt To Take Steps For Promotion Of Furniture Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SCCI urges govt to take steps for promotion of furniture industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ijaz Khan Afridi has urged the government to take pragmatic steps for the promotion of the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the International Furniture and Craft Fair Pakistan 2024 Expo as a Chief Guest, said in a press release here on Saturday.

He said that the furniture industry has played a pivotal role in economic development and enhancement of the country's exports adding stakeholders that are associated with the furniture industry should be facilitated.

Ijaz Afridi said that KP has the potential to invest in the sector that can be used to strengthen the economy by addressing the concerns of businessmen associated with the furniture industry. Later, he visited various stalls in the exhibition and lauded furniture designs and the quality of brands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Chamber Commerce Afridi Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

16 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

16 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

16 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

16 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

17 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

17 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

17 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

17 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan