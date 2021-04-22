SCCI urges to allow one day closing of business activities

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :President Sukkur Chamber Commerce and Industries Malik Rizwan on Thursday called for to allow one day for closing business activities instead of two days so that the business community could compensate the financial losses.

In a statement issued here, he also asked daily timings should be from 8 am to midnight so that people could get sufficient time for shopping during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.