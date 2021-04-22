UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Urges To Allow One Day Closing Of Business Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:06 PM

SCCI urges to allow one day closing of business activities

President Sukkur Chamber Commerce and Industries Malik Rizwan on Thursday called for to allow one day for closing business activities instead of two days so that the business community could compensate the financial losses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :President Sukkur Chamber Commerce and Industries Malik Rizwan on Thursday called for to allow one day for closing business activities instead of two days so that the business community could compensate the financial losses.

In a statement issued here, he also asked daily timings should be from 8 am to midnight so that people could get sufficient time for shopping during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Related Topics

Business Sukkur Chamber Commerce From

Recent Stories

Chadian Presidency Publishes Amended Charter for T ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Respond to Prague's Decision to Decrease ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Respond to Potential Coordinated Expulsi ..

2 minutes ago

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

11 minutes ago

210 tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Farmers advised avoid venturing into fields as hai ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.