UrduPoint.com

SCCI Urges Traders To Provide Special Relief To Poor Masses In Food Prices During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:05 PM

SCCI urges traders to provide special relief to poor masses in food prices during Ramazan

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq Tuesday urged traders' community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide food items on subsidized rates to inflation-stricken masses during the holy month of Ramazan, calling it as a vitreous deed and also a great source for gaining great reward in this blessing month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq Tuesday urged traders' community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide food items on subsidized rates to inflation-stricken masses during the holy month of Ramazan, calling it as a vitreous deed and also a great source for gaining great reward in this blessing month.

In a statement issued here, SCCI chief said that spiraling 'price-hike' had broken the backbone of the poverty-hit people of the society.

He added the purchasing power of the common man was rapidly dying owing to unprecedented surge in food commodities prices.

Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances, Ishaq said traders' community across K-P province should provide maximum relief in food prices to inflation-battered poor masses so that all essentials would be available to 'underprivileged' and 'downtrodden' segments of the society and they would perform the sacred religious obligation in Ramazan.

The SCCI chief mentioned that traders' communities belonging to other religions sell essential food items during Ramazan at subsidized rates in Pakistan and different countries around the world.

"Our religion islam teach us to provide every possible assistance to poor Muslim brothers, especially keeping in view the holy month and following the teaching of Islam, we should give maximum relief to poor people in prices", he added.

Ishaq said inflation had touched a new peak, which was miserably hit by the poor segment of the society.

So, he urged the philanthropists and well-off people to extend maximum support at every level in the holy month.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Man Chamber Commerce Muslim All Industry

Recent Stories

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrori ..

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

25 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

25 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

25 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.