SCCI urges traders to provide special relief to poor masses in food prices during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq Tuesday urged traders' community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide food items on subsidized rates to inflation-stricken masses during the holy month of Ramazan, calling it as a vitreous deed and also a great source for gaining great reward in this blessing month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq Tuesday urged traders' community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide food items on subsidized rates to inflation-stricken masses during the holy month of Ramazan, calling it as a vitreous deed and also a great source for gaining great reward in this blessing month.

In a statement issued here, SCCI chief said that spiraling 'price-hike' had broken the backbone of the poverty-hit people of the society.

He added the purchasing power of the common man was rapidly dying owing to unprecedented surge in food commodities prices.

Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances, Ishaq said traders' community across K-P province should provide maximum relief in food prices to inflation-battered poor masses so that all essentials would be available to 'underprivileged' and 'downtrodden' segments of the society and they would perform the sacred religious obligation in Ramazan.

The SCCI chief mentioned that traders' communities belonging to other religions sell essential food items during Ramazan at subsidized rates in Pakistan and different countries around the world.

"Our religion islam teach us to provide every possible assistance to poor Muslim brothers, especially keeping in view the holy month and following the teaching of Islam, we should give maximum relief to poor people in prices", he added.

Ishaq said inflation had touched a new peak, which was miserably hit by the poor segment of the society.

So, he urged the philanthropists and well-off people to extend maximum support at every level in the holy month.