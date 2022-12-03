SCCI, Uzbek envoy, agreed to hold trade exhibitions to boost up mutual trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ishaq and Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov have agreed to organize trade exhibitions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Republic of Uzbekistan, meant to further strengthen Pak-Uzbek bilateral trade relations.

The agreement was reached during a meeting SCCI delegation led by its president Muhamamd Ishaq with Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov in embassy Islamabad, said a press release issue here on Saturday.

The SCCI consisted of Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain, former president Sherbaz Bilour, former vice presidents Junaid Altaf, Haris Mufti and Naeem ur Rehman. Uzbekistan Commercial Consular in Islamabad, Bahraam Yusupnov was also present in the meeting.

Muhammad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion informed a frame a concrete mechanism would be devised under the chamber plan to improve Pak-Uzbek bilateral trade relations, by bringing business community of the two countries closer to each other, removal of trade barriers, taking common benefits from experiences and expertise and crossing border facility to citizens and travelers.

Our plan would play a vital role in boosting up bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the SCCI chief claimed.

He elaborated business to business meetings, trade exhibitions, exploiting potentials of the both countries, experiences and expertise are part of our holistic programme.

Talking about impediments in bilateral trade, Shahid Hussain said transit charges on coal importing from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan via Afghanistan have been increased by $50-55 per ton from previous $8-11per ton, which has negatively impacted on the mutual trade between the two countries.

The SCCI's SVP requested the Government of Uzbekistan and concerned authorities to take up the transit fee issue with the incumbent Afghan government to give relief to the business community, importers and exporters.

Aybek Arif Usmanov, while responding to SCCI president proposals, said that his country gives importance to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties with Pakistan, and is keenly taking steps in this regard.

Huge opportunities and potentials are available to further strengthen mutual trade and economic relations with Pakistan, the envoy noted.

He, however, emphasized that it is essential that both governments should take pragmatic steps to remove all hurdles in the way of mutual trade.

The diplomat stressed that serious steps are direly needed to resolve the business community issues of the two countries.

On the occasion both sides have agreed to frame modalities to ensure smooth and open movement of travelers by road on the border of the two countries.

Earlier on arrival, SCCI delegation was warmly received on which Muhammad Ishaq extended great gratitude to Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov.