SCCI Vice President Meets Sialkot DC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice President (VP) Omer Khalid had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali on Friday.
They discussed measures the industry and general public should take for effective crisis management.
Omer Khalid, on behalf of the business community of Sialkot, assured the deputy commissioner of full support from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry in joint resolve to protect the beloved homeland.
