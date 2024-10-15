Open Menu

SCCI Visits Thalassemia Blood Center

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led

by newly-elected President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum visited the Hilal-e-Ahmer Thalassemia

and Hemophilia Blood Center on Sillanwali Road on Tuesday.

The delegation included executive members Rubina Mukhtar, Usman Atiq

and others.

President SCCI Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, along with other members, spent time with

children suffering from Thalassemia besides distributing gifts among them.

Yasir Qayyum praised the center’s administration for its selfless efforts in

continuing this noble mission.

He announced that the Sargodha Chamber would soon collaborate with the center’s administration

to develop a plan that would facilitate the provision of blood and other necessities to

children suffering from Thalassemia.

