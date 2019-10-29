UrduPoint.com
SCCI Voices Concern On Electricity Outages On Business Premises Located On Ring Road

Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:01 PM

SCCI voices concern on electricity outages on business premises located on Ring Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz Tuesday expressed concern over 3 to 4 hours electricity loadsheding in business premises and residential areas situated on section of Ring Road from Charsadda-Grand trunk road.

The reservations were conveyed by a group of traders of markets, shopping plaza and business premises located on section of Ring Road from Charsadda-Grand trunk road during a meeting with SCCI president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here.

The SCCI chief said the electricity loadshedding from 3 to 4 hours was tantamount to anti-businesses and asked the PESCO to ensure power supply from alternate feeder to shopping market, business hub and residential localities at Ring Road Peshawar.

He said the business activities were being affected due to hour-long power loadshedding whereas the electric appliance were also damaged and occurred fault due to tripping issues, which had caused financial losses to business community and locals.

Maqsood Pervaiz said there was no justification of electricity loadshedding in winter season as it's completely unfair, unjust and anti-business step of PESCO. He said the trade activities had already slowed down due to wrong economic policies of the incumbent government, while the steps like taken by Pesco, would further decline the businesses in the provincial metropolis.

He urged the provincial government and PESCO to supply the electricity from alternate feeder instead of Sarband feeder to ensure uninterrupted power supply to business premises to flourish economic and trade activities smoothly that will bring sustainable economic growth and development.

