SCCI voices concern over prolonged, unannounced load-shedding in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed grave concern over increase in duration of unannounced and excessive electricity load-shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI asked Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) to halt the 'hours-long' load-shedding to in name of load management forthwith, otherwise the business community would strongly protest against it.

Chairing a joint meeting of industrialists and traders here on Wednesday, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad said all sectors had been adversely affected by unannounced and excessive power outages carried out by Pesco.

SCCI Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, SCCI Vice President Javed Akhtar, industrialists and traders were present during the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid said industrial and commercial activities had come to standstill owing to interrupted supply of the electricity.

It was becoming difficult to run multiple industries and businesses due to excessive power outages, he added.

The SCCI chief noted that the country's economy was currently passing through a difficult phase.

Adding to miseries of businessmen in the prevailing circumstances like further pushing the country's economy towards a complete collapse, he said.

He warned if proper supply of electricity was not ensured, then it would bring further negative impacts on local economy, exports and businesses.

The SCCI's chief urged the Federal government to issue a directive to Pesco to halt unannounced excessive power outages and ensure smooth supply of electricity to industries and businesses.