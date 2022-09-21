UrduPoint.com

SCCI Voices Concern Over Prolonged, Unannounced Load-shedding In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SCCI voices concern over prolonged, unannounced load-shedding in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed grave concern over increase in duration of unannounced and excessive electricity load-shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI asked Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) to halt the 'hours-long' load-shedding to in name of load management forthwith, otherwise the business community would strongly protest against it.

Chairing a joint meeting of industrialists and traders here on Wednesday, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad said all sectors had been adversely affected by unannounced and excessive power outages carried out by Pesco.

SCCI Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, SCCI Vice President Javed Akhtar, industrialists and traders were present during the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid said industrial and commercial activities had come to standstill owing to interrupted supply of the electricity.

It was becoming difficult to run multiple industries and businesses due to excessive power outages, he added.

The SCCI chief noted that the country's economy was currently passing through a difficult phase.

Adding to miseries of businessmen in the prevailing circumstances like further pushing the country's economy towards a complete collapse, he said.

He warned if proper supply of electricity was not ensured, then it would bring further negative impacts on local economy, exports and businesses.

The SCCI's chief urged the Federal government to issue a directive to Pesco to halt unannounced excessive power outages and ensure smooth supply of electricity to industries and businesses.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Exports Business Imran Khan Mohmand Company Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

29 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.