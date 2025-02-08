SCCI wants joint initiatives to cope with climate change issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Fazal Moqeem Khan said that January of the current year had remained very hot, a major indication of rising impacts of climate change and urged joint initiatives and plantations to cope with the challenge of global warming.

The situation would be uncontrollable if weather can get further hot in the next coming years, resultantly, electricity consumption would increase where the country is already confronted with an energy crisis that has adversely affected business, industries and people from different segments of the society, he warned.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Fazal Muqam said business of warm clothes was affected owing to hot weather in January this year, whereas the climate change has also damaged various crops, orchards and other sectors miserably.

For the last several decades, the weather had remained very cold in January but this year was hot, which is challenging and a sign of danger.

This hazard would only be tackled by maximum plantation to reduce the growing impacts of climate change, SCCI chief remarked.

Moqeem expressed grave concern over growing deforestation, which has become a major cause of climate change issues.

In the prevailing circumstances, the SCCI president stated that the country is confronted with an energy shortfall and electricity consumption will increase in wake of rising temperature, especially gap between demand and supply of electricity would further affect business, industries, general public and various sectors.

Moqeem urged government, relevant authorities and people from different walks of life to play their role to overcome growing climate change issues and grow maximum plants and avoid cutting trees that would not help to keep the environment clean but also tackle increasing impacts of hazards of global warming in the next many years.

The SCCI chief sought pragmatic steps to carbon market financing, special incentives for electric vehicles, along with conversion of urban transport/vehicles from petrol and diesel into CNG and an uplift to the green energy sector.

He also urged the district administration to launch a tree plantation campaign as a mass contact drive and need to take priority-based steps for preservation of the national ECOsystem and keep focus on paperless economy in the prevailing scenario.