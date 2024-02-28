SCCI welcomes BVMW interest-free loan facility for KP’ business community

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq welcomed BVMW, a German institution for extending an interest-free loan facility to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq welcomed BVMW, a German institution for extending an interest-free loan facility to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fuad Ishaq termed the move would boost business, and industrialization and create employment opportunities in the province besides opening a new era of economic prosperity and progress.

He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of German investors led by country representative of BVMW Mathew D Shaw here at the chamber house on Wednesday.

The delegation consisted of chairman Max Holdings Max Shaw, senior advisor to chairman Riffat Pervez, Business consultant Amin Ahmad Executive Assistant Areej Yousaf Ahmad, and others.

The SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, former president Zulfiqar Ali Khan, secretary general Sajjad Aziz, and other staff members were present during the meeting.

Mathew D Shaw, the country representative of the BVMW apprised the meeting about the interest-free loan of 10 million Euros to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under which the loan scheme, provision of technical assistance, skill training programs, equipment, and machinery will be ensured.

Fuad Ishaq said SCCI wanted to improve bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Germany.

He said ample opportunities exist to make investment in various potential sectors in KP through which Pak-German bilateral trade relations would be enhanced by launching joint ventures.

He stressed utilizing of 10million euro interest-free loan on on-job training in the province.

The chamber president emphasized the need for bringing Pakistan’s imported products to the international level, so it will improve demand of our country's manufacturing products to the European market and would also increase imports.

He suggested the current exchange rate should be fixed as some companies were facing difficulties due to the high exchange rate.

Fuad Ishaq said KP is the golden gate to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries wherein foreign investors would get access to the car market through joint collaboration with KP companies and businessmen and can play role in enhancing mutual trade volume between the two countries.

The SCCI chief invited German investors to make investments in oil, gas, hydel power generation, mine and mineral, marble tourism, gems, and other important sectors through joint ventures.

Later, the chamber office bearers and former president Zulfiqar Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion and gave several proposals regarding improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany.