SCCI Welcomes Federal Budget 2023-24, Terms Business Friendly

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) welcomed the federal budget for 2024-25 and termed it business friendly

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) welcomed the federal budget for 2024-25 and termed it business friendly.

They said that the incentives announced in the budget will help in enhancing the export volume considerably. While commenting on the budget, SCCI President Bilal Waqar Khan on Wednesday hailed the efforts of the government to over all development budget was the highest in the country's history comprising Rs1,500 billion.

He said that despite the difficult circumstances, the budget would not only provide significant relief to the masses, but also boost the industry, trade, commerce, and agriculture sector in the country.

He termed Federal Budget 2024-25 business and industry friendly, practical steps have been taken to reduce business costs and Ease of Doing Business (EODB) were among priorities.

President SCCI Khan said that selfless efforts by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had resulted in the gradual improvement of the economy and incentives in the agriculture sector will not only strengthen the agriculture sector but also increase production.

He also hailed the allocation of Rs1,400 billion for the Public Sector Development Program in the current budget.

