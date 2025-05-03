Open Menu

SCCI Welcomes Government's Efforts On CPI Reduction

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SCCI welcomes Government's efforts on CPI Reduction

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) President, Muhammad Khalid Kakaizai, Senior Vice President Amit Kumar, and Vice President Muhammad Owais Rais Malik on Saturday have welcomed the government's efforts in reducing the Consumer price Index (CPI) to 0.3% annually.

They have endorsed the proposals presented by the FPCCI and UBG, calling for a reduction in interest rates from 12% to 8% and a further decrease in electricity rates to Rs 26 per kilowatt-hour. This, they believe, will promote SMEs and regional industries, ultimately boosting the country's economic growth.

The chamber leaders stated that reducing interest rates will increase investment, as investors will prefer to invest in businesses rather than keeping their capital in banks. This will lead to an increase in business activities.

They also urged the government to eliminate additional payments to IPPs, promote alternative energy sources, and take positive steps to support the business community, which is heavily burdened by electricity bills.

