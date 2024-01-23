SCCI Welcomes Opening Of Torkham Border For Trade
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) welcomed opening of Torkham border for trade early morning on Tuesday after successful Pak-Afghan talks and said that bilateral trade will be promoted after this important move
In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Fuad Ishaq, president Sanaullah Khan, senior vice president and Ijaz Khan Afridi, vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the opening of Pak-Afghan Torkham will not only promote mutual trade but difficulties were faced by traders and exporters owing to closure of the border since last 10 days will be removed.
The SCCI office bearers hoped bilateral trade and export process will be sped up after the opening of Torkham border as result of successful talks between Pak-Afghan governments and administration.
It is noted to mention here that the Torkham border had remained closed since the last ten days.
Fuad Ishaq was of the view that hundreds of trucks-loaded with goods, especially perishable items were damaging owing to being stranded at Torkham border, and caused huge financial losses to traders and exporters and also bilateral trade and export were also adversely affecting owing to the closure of the border.
The SCCI chief said opening of Pak-Afghan border will enhance bilateral trade and facilitation would be available to the trading community. The chamber president Fuad Ishaq along with his cabinet members thanked the prime minister, chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Corps Commander Peshawar, IGFC, border management authorities, security forces, customs and other relevant departments, because this important issue was resolved by their proactive role.
