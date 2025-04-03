SCCI Welcomes Reduction In Electricity Tariff
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 07:47 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The President of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakazai, along with Senior Vice President Amit Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Ovais Raees Malik, and Convener of the SEPCO Committee Abdul Aziz Shevani on Thursday have appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister and his team for announcing a reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit in the electricity tariff.
They stated that the government is striving to revive the national economy, and they welcome and assure their full cooperation in this endeavor.
They further emphasized that due to the additional payment of Rs 18 per unit to IPPs, electricity consumers are burdened, and therefore, the Sukkur Chamber demands that the government take concrete actions against IPPs and reduce the electricity tariff from 13 cents to 9 cents per unit.
Additionally, they have requested the government to encourage domestic and commercial consumers to adopt alternative energy sources such as solar and wind turbines by introducing facilitation schemes.
