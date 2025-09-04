Open Menu

SCCI Welcomes Resumption Of Etihad Airline Flight Operation From Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Thursday welcomed the resumption of Etihad Airline flight operation from Peshawar and urged the airline to announce special incentive packages and facilitation services for members of the chamber.

This was revealed during a meeting senior executive level officials from Etihad Airline led Country Manger Ahmad Zahoor and Sales Account Manager Syed Iftikhar Hussain with SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan here at the chamber house.

Meeting also attended by SCCI executive member Adnan Nasir, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, Bilal and others.

Delegation apprised the chamber president Fazal Moqeem Khan about resumption of the Etihad Airline flight operation from Sept 26 next from Peshawar.

Officials briefed regarding various facilities and incentives for the business community.

President Fazal Moqeem Khan emphasized the need of making flight operations of all foreign airlines from Peshawar so that to facilitate the business community as well as optimize the space for the shipments.

He elaborated food and non-food items, especially perishable items like meat, fresh fruits, and vegetables were exported from Peshawar and with increase of the flight operation to foreign destinations that will boost trade and provide employment opportunities.

Fazal Moqeem Khan said gems, jewelry, precious and semi-precious stones export, handmade carpet, honey, medicines and other important products were exporting from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, therefore, he urged the Etihad Airline to provide special packages and incentives to businesspeople, exporters attached with these afore-stated sectors.

The SCCI chief said a record increase in foreign remittances were registered because of a massive brain drain of the highly-qualified people from Pakistan.

Fazal Moqeem stressed the need for enforcement of viable and business-friendly policies to flourish economic and commercial activities and generate maximum employment opportunities in this region.

Earlier, senior executive officials assured that Airline will take pragmatic steps to provide special offers and incentives to the business community as per recommendations of the chamber.

