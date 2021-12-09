SCCI workshop on REX Registration System

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a workshop on 'REX Registration System', in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The seminar focused on introduction and registration to REX by TDAP and forming of statement on origin according to criterion defined by TDAP.

Consultant TDAP Kamal Shehryar briefed the exporters of Sialkot on EU GSP rules under REX System for achieving maximum benefit of EU from GSP Plus status, granted to Pakistan by the European Commission.