SCCI Workshop On REX Registration System

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a workshop on 'REX Registration System', in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The seminar focused on introduction and registration to REX by TDAP and forming of statement on origin according to criterion defined by TDAP.

Consultant TDAP Kamal Shehryar briefed the exporters of Sialkot on EU GSP rules under REX System for achieving maximum benefit of EU from GSP Plus status, granted to Pakistan by the European Commission.

