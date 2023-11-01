Open Menu

SCCI, WWF To Launch Joint Venture For Conservation Of Water

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SCCI, WWF to launch joint venture for conservation of water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Worldwide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF) Wednesday agreed to launch joint ventures for the conservation of water and the prevention of its wastage.

This was decided in a meeting between president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq and Worldwide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF) Regional Head Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Senior Manager Conservation & NBS, Muhammad Waseem here at the chamber house. The chamber’s senior member Fazal Muqeem and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz were also present.

On the occasion, officials of the WWF apprised the meeting about various ongoing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and highlighted key initiatives and interventions in various sectors, mainly agriculture, forestry, wildlife, climate change and oceans etc.

The officials urged the SCCI to work with WWF for the conservation of water and its utilization in an efficient manner on which the chamber's president agreed and identified several sectors for launching joint ventures by both institutions.

Fuad Ishaq stressed the need to adopt an effective strategy for the preservation of water, which is draining from industries. The SCCI chief said he had given viable proposals to the government and relevant institutions for the prevention of water wastage and conservation.

He said If the proposals were implemented then the unlimited and unnecessary consumption of water would be prevented while the environment would become clean by plantation and erecting green belts by using water, besides, environmental challenges and issues would also be addressed.

The SCCI chief gave suggestions to jointly initiating plantation and joint ventures in dates, olive and other key sectors on which members of the WWF delegation agreed and expressed willingness to hold meetings and collaboration among both institutions regularly.

Fuad Ishaq assured the WWF delegation of holding joint awareness sessions to highlight the significance of water, its proper utilization and prevention of wastage, as well as other key initiatives and interventions in various important sectors.

APP/vak

