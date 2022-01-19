UrduPoint.com

SCCI's Car Dealer Standing Committee Chairman Meets SSP Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 07:39 PM

SCCI's Car Dealer Standing Committee Chairman meets SSP Peshawar

A delegation of businessmen led by Senior Business Leader and Social Worker, Ghulam Bilal Javed, President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Fakhr-e-AAlam Road Ghulam Hussain Chand Babar and Senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber Car Dealer Standing Committee Haji Ehsan called on SSP Peshawar Haroon Rashid Khan on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of businessmen led by Senior Business Leader and Social Worker, Ghulam Bilal Javed, President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Fakhr-e-AAlam Road Ghulam Hussain Chand Babar and Senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber car Dealer Standing Committee Haji Ehsan called on SSP Peshawar Haroon Rashid Khan on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Ghulam Bilal Javid said that the business community has become insecure due to the rise in street crime in different parts of Peshawar including Peshawar Cantt.

SSP Haroon Rashid assured the delegation that protection of life and property of traders is top priority of police.

SSP Haroon Rashid said"He will continue to hold regular meetings for the business community." "The business community can contact Police officers at any time 24/7," he added.

"All SHOs in Peshawar will respond immediately to the telephone call of the trader. If the business community comes to the police stations or police offices, they should be given full protocol because business community is a practical proof of legality," SSP directed.

