Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The efforts of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) were helping
to resolve the problems of its members, due to which various institutions were
also establishing offices in the Chamber.
These views were expressed by President Yasir Qayyum, Secretary Khaliq Ahmed Khan,
Senior Members and Former Presidents Khawaja Abid Rafiq, Mian Tariq Yaqoob,
Mirza Fazlur Rehman Malik Asif, Amir Awan, Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad
Imran, Vice President Dr Hassan Kharal and others while addressing the meeting
of general body of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Khawaja Yasir
Qayyum said that during the past year, "We have taken every step for the welfare
of chamber and for providing better facilities to its members, which would benefit
a common man".
We have established TDF Customs FIA, and strong ties were established with other
institutions including the FBR and practical steps were taken to resolve the pressing
issues of traders which would continue next year as well. He said that SCCI played
its role in resolving the dispute that arose between the FBR and the goldsmith community.
Similarly, the SCCI was working with other departments to resolve the issues of its
business brothers and members by mutual agreement.
He said: "The Sargodha Chamber of Commerce was playing a key role in ensuring the access
of Pakistani products not only in Pakistan but also in foreign countries, the fruits of
which have started being reaped by our brothers".
Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said that people from various institutions of Sargodha were
paying money to Social Security, but they were not getting any benefit from the money,
although all basic facilities were available in the Social Security Hospital and the Social
Security Institution was registered. He said that they also pay expenses of up to Rs 400,000
for the marriage of children of its employees. Those who were donating funds to social
security should make their workers' cards so that they could benefit from the facilities
provided by the institution.
Speaking on the occasion, Mian Tariq Yaqoob, Khawaja Abid Rafique, Mirza Fazlur Rehman,
Malik Asif Amir Awan, Mian Muhammad Imran Dr Hassan Kharal Khaliq Ahmed Khan said
the development of Sargodha was their dream and to make the dream a reality, they would
utilize all resources under the leadership of Chamber's leaders, especially Amir Atta Bajwa.
Later, awards were given to the chairmen of various standing committees for their performance.
A large number of members attended the ceremony and paid tribute to the current leadership
for their performance.
