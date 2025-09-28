(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The efforts of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) were helping

to resolve the problems of its members, due to which various institutions were

also establishing offices in the Chamber.

These views were expressed by President Yasir Qayyum, Secretary Khaliq Ahmed Khan,

Senior Members and Former Presidents Khawaja Abid Rafiq, Mian Tariq Yaqoob,

Mirza Fazlur Rehman Malik Asif, Amir Awan, Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad

Imran, Vice President Dr Hassan Kharal and others while addressing the meeting

of general body of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Khawaja Yasir

Qayyum said that during the past year, "We have taken every step for the welfare

of chamber and for providing better facilities to its members, which would benefit

a common man".

We have established TDF Customs FIA, and strong ties were established with other

institutions including the FBR and practical steps were taken to resolve the pressing

issues of traders which would continue next year as well. He said that SCCI played

its role in resolving the dispute that arose between the FBR and the goldsmith community.

Similarly, the SCCI was working with other departments to resolve the issues of its

business brothers and members by mutual agreement.

He said: "The Sargodha Chamber of Commerce was playing a key role in ensuring the access

of Pakistani products not only in Pakistan but also in foreign countries, the fruits of

which have started being reaped by our brothers".

Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said that people from various institutions of Sargodha were

paying money to Social Security, but they were not getting any benefit from the money,

although all basic facilities were available in the Social Security Hospital and the Social

Security Institution was registered. He said that they also pay expenses of up to Rs 400,000

for the marriage of children of its employees. Those who were donating funds to social

security should make their workers' cards so that they could benefit from the facilities

provided by the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Tariq Yaqoob, Khawaja Abid Rafique, Mirza Fazlur Rehman,

Malik Asif Amir Awan, Mian Muhammad Imran Dr Hassan Kharal Khaliq Ahmed Khan said

the development of Sargodha was their dream and to make the dream a reality, they would

utilize all resources under the leadership of Chamber's leaders, especially Amir Atta Bajwa.

Later, awards were given to the chairmen of various standing committees for their performance.

A large number of members attended the ceremony and paid tribute to the current leadership

for their performance.