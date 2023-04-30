UrduPoint.com

SCCI's President Nominated Member BOAs Export Development Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SCCI's President nominated Member BOAs Export Development Fund

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Mohammad Ishaq has been nominated as Member board of Administrators (BOAs) Export Development Fund (EDF).

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Commerce on Sunday, Mohammad Ishaq is among 17 businessmen of the country who have been nominated as members of EDF' BOAs.

The Board of Administrators is headed by Federal Minister for Commerce while the Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) are its Vice Chairman.

Ishaq's nomination has been termed as a great achievement and recognition of the SCCI's contributions in promotion of commerce and trade in the region.

The businessmen are expressing the hope that the nomination of SCCI President would help strengthen export-oriented industry and exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

