PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Federal ombudsman on Wedensday agreed to link the chamber's Investment Facilitation Centre/Web portal with the Federal ombudsman complaints cell, meant to resolve the complaints of business community regarding governmental departments/authorities amicably.

It was also decided to form a joint committee between the Chamber and Federal Ombudsman, which would be given task to take up reservations governments relevant policies and make their modification in light of business community recommendations.

These decisions were made during a meeting between SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, which was held here at the Chamber's House.

Besides SCCI's senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, foremr president Sherbaz Bilour, PAJCCI vice president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former SVP Engr Manzoor Elahi, executive members Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zahoor Khan, Waqar Ahmad, Naeem Qasmi, and Aftab Iqbal, Ihsanullah, Fazal e Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Fahad Amin, Shams Rahim along traders and industrialist were present in a large number during the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid thanked the federal ombudsman extending assurance for immediate re-addressal of business community complaints, linking federal ombudsman complaint cell with the SCCI's IFC/Web portal and formation of a joint committee, saying that these initiatives would produce positive results and facilitate business community at every level.

The SCCI chief said KP was a self-sufficient province in natural gas, despite the fact that industries and CNG sector were not smoothly supplying gas, which has caused great difficulties to run industries and businesses in the province.

The chamber president urged the federal ombudsman to play its due role in provision of all constitutional rights to KP province besides addressal of business community complaints on priority.

Ejaz Qureshi while speaking on the occasion assured the business community to take timely action on their complaints and give them relief at every level. He said the federal ombudsman office had disposed of complaints within a period of 60 days, because of which, his office had so far disposed of over 100,000 complaints.

He viewed that an important aspect of the federal ombudsman was that it has ensured 95 to 96 per cent implementation of all decisions and gave relief to complaints promptly.

However, he added that only three to four percent complaints were undecided owing to challenges in courts, so process on complaint halted because of litigation cases.

The federal ombudsman assured that his office would take timely action against unjust and maladministration with the business community and resolve their complaints amicably.

He emphasized that collective efforts were needed for attainment of NHP and other constitutional rights of the province. He mentioned that smooth supply of gas and electricity was inevitable to flourish industries and businesses in the province.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Engr Manzoor Elahi, Naeem Qasmi and Ihsanullah and others also spoke on the occasion and gave a number of recommendations for amicable resolution of business community complaints/issues.