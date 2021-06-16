UrduPoint.com
Scenes Of Hullabaloo In National Assembly Go Viral On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:38 PM

Scenes of Hullabaloo in National Assembly go viral on social media

Journalist Zahid Hussain says he has never witnessed what calls ‘disgusting spectacle before’ in the National Assembly on picture of PTI leaders who are seen “very aggressive” during the speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) Journalists and social media users have expressed wonders to see the PTI ministers and members of the National Assembly making noise to stop post-budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif, however, continued his speech during the noise and, after sometimes, he was barred from the speech.

The treasury members instead of hearing the Opposition Leader’s speech created rumpus and some of the members of the government side also used filthy language.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz was heart using abusive language.

Taking to Twitter, senior journalist Zahid Hussain says that he has never witnessed such disgusting situation ever before in the National Assembly.

He came down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that this is what Mr. Khan used to say “Naya Pakistan”.

The house turned into fish market and members of both sides continued to throw copies of the budget at each other in the National Assembly.

Many people on social media criticized the lawmakers over what they were seen doing in the legislative assembly.

