Scenic areas of KPK attract over 3 lakh 58 thousand tourists on Eid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The influx of local and foreign tourists increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, wherein over 3,58000 tourists visited various destinations, where tourists were attracted by the natural beauty, cultural diversity and historical heritage of various sites.

The district administration had made tremendous efforts to provide facilities to the tourists at the hill stations in Lower Dir, Swat, Kalam, Saiful Malook, Kumrat, Abbottabad, Kaghan Naran and Malam Jabba, said a report aired by a private news channel.

All hotels and restaurants besides private inns were still witnessing jam-packed with tourists, said a local citizen.

The influx of tourists have made a very positive effect on the rural economy and it is very encouraging to see our efforts yield results, said an official of the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP).

He also urged tourists to follow the guidelines of tourism through social media channels to ensure safe travel before leaving for tourist attractions and to ensure responsible tourism.

Long queues of cars, vans, and buses were being witnessed making their way to the region's favourite tourist spot, adding a festive vibe to the town's atmosphere, said a visitor.

The local people have also vacated extra rooms in their houses for tourists to earn profits these days, said another visitor.

While enjoying national and cultural songs youngsters along with their family members were seen busy in hammering and fixing tents' in KPK forests to enjoy a pleasant change in the weather during these holidays, said a district administration official.

The PTDC official added that ongoing summer vacations of kids were another factor which saw a rush of domestic tourists head to these scenic valleys of KPK.

Upper Dir is a most beautiful district in Pakistan's North Western region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a foreign tourist, adding, it is comfortably nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas.

The district mainly consists of most of the Pashtoon population that speaks the Pashto language. The people of Dir are amiable and hospitable, he mentioned.

Upper Dir enjoys a very moderate temperature throughout the year. This makes this beautiful district an attractive location for travellers, said a local tourist.

Tourists also took a keen interest in the cable car to cross the Swat River, said a resident.

"Swat is the best place both for tourists and for food sellers, said a local, adding, we earn money by selling traditional food items."