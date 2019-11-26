Scenic beauty of 'Daral lake' gripping tourists attraction in winter

(@FahadShabbir)

The scenic beauty of Daral Lake situated about 11,500 following a long and stunning hike in Swat valley has the potential to become a great tourist attraction and has grabbed the attention of travelers with it's spectacular natural beauty, in current cold season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The scenic beauty of Daral Lake situated about 11,500 following a long and stunning hike in Swat valley has the potential to become a great tourist attraction and has grabbed the attention of travelers with it's spectacular natural beauty, in current cold season.

Daral Lake also known as Daral Dand is an alpine scenic lake in the hill top of Bahrain, a region of Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Province of Pakistan.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, Daral Lake is accessible only during the summer while in winter, the trails which lead to the lake, are closed due to heavy snowfall.

Local tourists commented that the trail is beautiful, full of natural beauty, blended with small colorful flowers, roaring streams of unadulterated water, lush green pastures with animals grazing here and there, big and small glaciers and dense forests.

Jabbir Zia a tourist said the weather is very cold here as they can see several glaciers and snow around them.

Another tourist from abroad said, swat Valley is the symbol of the natural beauty of Pakistan and it is just because of friendly temperatures, rivers, lakes, and waterfalls of Swat that the visitors never get bored once they arrived in the valley.

Special arrangements were done by the district administration as well to guide the tourists, he said adding, "Have a look at the Switzerland of Pakistan".

A local said the Daral lake with its majestic and mesmerizing natural beauty, pleasant atmosphere and associated tale and history, attracts thousands of tourists, visitors and hicking lovers each year from all around the world specially during the cold season.

Every year, tourists in great numbers come to the lake due to its historical importance, he said adding, tourists both national and international visit the lake.

The amoeba shaped lake is an illustration of pristine beauty surrounded by sky touching mountains with panoramic views, said another visitor.

By hiring a four-wheeled Jeep, the journey takes much lesser time, said a local.

Trekking area is safe and tourists can enjoy the natural scenery around them, he added.

Kashan another local said, native people come down from the hills in the winter season, because weather gets very harsh. People stop here for some leisure time and enjoy tea and other beverages with snacks.

It is a good place for trekking, he said adding, it is recommended to hire a guide, who could lead tourists to the top of the lake.