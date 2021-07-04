UrduPoint.com
Scenic Beauty Of Shahdara Becomes Most Attractive Spot For Visitors In Summer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Scenic beauty of Shahdara becomes most attractive spot for visitors in summer

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :To break the sweltering heat, hordes of tourists from various parts of the country including residents of Islamabad were seen enjoying the mesmerizing natural beauty of 'Shahdara streams' and spending happy moments with their families and friends during summer.

Despite heat wave, a great rush of families was witnessed in Shahdara on the weekend where tourists were seen taking photos along roadsides which caused hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic on road, a private news channel reported.

According to visitors, the reopening of tourists resorts have once again brought happiness on faces of tourists and Shahdara streams become most attractive spot in summer where a large number of visitors spending their time.

The horse and camel riding services, balloon shooting, coffee machine vendors, pakora shops, local folk singers who had suffered financial loss due to COVID-19 are now earning handsome amount and providing their hospitality to their visitors in Shahdara valley, said a visitor.

Another visitor said that it is really fun to sit in midstream and enjoy food with their friends and family.

"We had to bear extreme level of heat wave during last few weeks and now it is really very exciting to enjoy a lovely weather at Shahdara valley", said a women visitor.

Scenic beauty of nature and variety of food items with live folk music provide a pleasurable dining opportunity especially when it comes to evening time in relatively lovely weather conditions, said a family.

"It is love to have a picnic spot in Islamabad we often visit this place that has much more attraction after completion of its road", said a visitor.

A visitor while enjoying the streams of valley also complaint about the food quality that the shopkeepers are fleecing high and taking advantage of people rush in this place and they are not taking care about the food hygienic.

Another visitor said most of people who are visiting are not following the traffic rules and violating Covid SOPs.

