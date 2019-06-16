Scenic Kumrat valley famously known as fairy land awaits million tourists this season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Scenic Kumrat valley famously known as fairy land awaiting million tourists this season. There are a lot of places, luxurious in beauty in Pakistan, which really needed to be explored and Kumrat Valley, a paradise on earth, is one of them which is one of the most beautiful valley.

Probably, it is not well renowned but could be everyone`s next tourists spot if they come and explore this beautiful luxurious green valley in Pakistan. Talks have been continue to even link-up Kumrat-Kalam-Chitral-Hunza in Gilgit as well through roads and the present govt has allocated Rs. 8 billions for a project to provide the tourists easy road access facility so that they could see such amazing fairy lands, scenic unexplored places with one go, an official also confirmed the allocation in the current fiscal year.

Geography and beauty of this beautiful valley Kumrat have some amazing facts. Kumrat is a beautiful valley in the Upper Dir District of KP, the Province having 70 percent of total tourism potential sites that have in Pakistan.

It is one of the scenic valleys of KP and a picturesque spot for travelers and adventurers from all over the Pakistan and the rest of the world. Every summer season, thousands of tourists and adventurers, both local and foreign, from different areas of the world, particularly from Pakistan, visit Kumrat valley and enjoy the greenery and cool weather in this luxurious beautiful valley.

One can also enjoy the fantastic environment of Kumrat covered with green pastures, snow clad mountains, the river Panjkora, foggy mounds and forests are other attractions of the region, which serve as habitats for a variety of flora and fauna.

It is located in the Upper Dir Kohistan region at the back side of which Swat Kohistan area of Gabral is located. This beautiful valley is covered with greenery and offers an amazing experience to enjoy.

The Valley offers cool weather and still in the current month of June there is a Minus-One temperature, cool lashing water, amazing scenery, and some superb fresh water bodies, peaceful and comfort environment, one cannot imagine.

Pakistan is certainly blessed with such picturesque sites and environment and one can enjoy and explore these amazing and God gifted environments by reaching these paradises on earth over a drive of five to six hours and will experience a complete change in temperature where now a days in the hot month of June the temperature is close to zero Celsius.

Kumrat valley is in itself a tourist destination offers a wonderful environment, peace and beauty to enjoy, but when you visit this beautiful valley, you must explore for these destinations in this valley including Bara Dand Lake, Panjkora River, Wooden Canals, Thall in Kumrat Velly, Dojanga, Thal in Upper Dir, Waterfall in Jahaz Banda, Do Kala Chasma, Trek to Katora Lake, Katora Lake, Jandrai Trek, Kalkot Badagoi Pass, Chahrot Banda.

Kumrat Valley offers an unlimited beauty when one can visit and enjoys most amazing sceneries. Beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, green trees, running water in river and canals make it much epic. Particularly, river Panjkora flows through the Kumrat Valley and adds to the beauty of the area.

The waterfalls and lakes, if one is fond of waterfalls, then this place as the visitors can enjoy beautiful and amazing waterfalls because there are a number of waterfalls in this stunningly beautiful place.

As mentioned above, the visitors will see the Katora Lake in Kumrat Valley, which is one of the most beautiful lakes in Pakistan even. The average temperature in Kumrat Valley during summer ranges from 20°C to 25°C. Whereas, during winters temperature of Kumrat Valley ranges from -4°C to -10°C.

As regards the foods and accommodation, the visitors will not find many hotels or restaurants in Kumrat Valley, only can avail famously known Camping Pods, Tentage facilities. So it is highly recommended to take your own food and necessary luggage. Anyhow, the government of KP and local authorities are trying to make necessary living arrangements for tourists.

For the safety of tourists, they should take care of wild animals including snow leopards, monkeys, brown bears, porcupines, Markhor, ibex, deer, jackals. There are also many other facts about this valley.

But instead of just relying on reading, you must go to this beautiful, lavish green valley and enjoy the amazing sceneries, mountain views, beautiful rivers, waterfalls and lakes, wooden canals and much more.

Talking to media men in a briefing MD TCKP Junaid Khan, also confirmed Rs. 800 billion for roads projects to make ensure easy access for tourists. He said, in the last Eid days there were more than 2.5 million tourists visited the tourists destinations but as a result of poor roads approach, decision was taken to construct roads on priority basis in order to explore tourism potential.

He said, recently introduced Camping Pods during Eid days really fascinated the tourists due to cheep rates, especially in valleys like Kumrat, Naran, Khaghan. He said steps have been taken to make the roads in appropriate conditions so that to further facilitate the tourists. By ensuring security to the tourists, he said, more than 600 policemen are now part of the overall tourism facilities.

He said, the Kumrat Valley's unique selling proposition for the last few years are it's towering Deodar forest trees located on level ground adjacent the Panjkora river. Although the valley is relatively less green as compared to the Neelam Valley on the whole, the unique storybook ambiance formed by the Deodar forests has continued to attract tourists for several years.

District sports and Youth Officer Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain disclosed that more than 0.2 million tourists from all over the country thronged the picturesque Kumrat valley, despite cold weather, during Eid holidays. He said TCKP has a tourists guide center in the main Dir Upper Bazar, with all facilities and soon it be made operational in order to facilitate the tourists with multiple facilities and guidance.

The tourists, he said, including women and children, hailing from Karachi, Gujrat, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Kohat and other places visited the valley located in the Upper Dir district. The tourists said they had never seen such a beautiful place.