Scents of Flower show attract thousands in Nawabshah

Natives of Nawabshah in a large number visiting H.M. Khuwaja High School to refresh themselves with fascinating fragrances and eye catching colours at Annual Flower Exhibition side by side of Science, Art and Cultural exhibition

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Natives of Nawabshah in a large number visiting H.M. Khuwaja High School to refresh themselves with fascinating fragrances and eye catching colours at Annual Flower Exhibition side by side of Science, Art and Cultural exhibition.

This year the annual event was named after H.M Khuwaja to acknowledge and pay tribute to his meritorious services for people of the area in education, social development and other sectors.

In exhibition Pakistan Navy, Air force, departments of Health, Agriculture, Population and information; different government institutions and schools have set different stalls to provide awareness and information to the people.

The flowers show exhibition was inaugurated by member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur the other day. While speaking to media lauded services of H.M. Khuwaja and said the beautiful sight and fragrance of flowers help people get rid of bad memories of blasts and a sense of fear among them. She visited different stalls and also planted a sapling in lawn of the school.