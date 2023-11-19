Open Menu

SCF To Celebrate 'Jashan-e-Maholiat' At Mehran Art Council

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SCF to celebrate 'Jashan-e-Maholiat' at Mehran Art Council

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) is gearing up for an environmental celebration called "Jashan-e-Maholiat" on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Mehran Art Council Hyderabad.

Javed Hussain. the Executive Director Sindh Community Foundation shared with APP that the main focus of the program was to involve young leaders in important topics including waste management, clean and green environments, segregation, human health, urban climate adaptation and highlighting art and design for environmental sustainability in Pakistan.

The event will be attended by young artists, environmentalists, lawyers, representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change, various civil society organizations and students of the two major universities of Sindh, he described.

According to him, the young artists will be part of the program and exhibit their paintings on waste management, clean and green environments, segregation, human health and urban climate adaptation best practices through art and design competition.

