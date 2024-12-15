SCG Organizes Immigration Seminar For Opening Doors To Global Opportunities
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A One-to-One Immigration Seminar organized by Superior Consulting Global (SCG) focused on empowering Pakistani aspirants to achieve their dreams of a better future abroad held at Karachi to raise awareness about immigration laws for individuals aspiring to move abroad.
The event brought together skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and families eager to explore immigration possibilities for destinations like Canada, Australia, the UK, and the USA, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
The highlight was the insightful sessions led by Adil Ismail, a globally renowned senior immigration consultant, along with his expert international team. Their unmatched expertise provided attendees with clarity and solutions to navigate the often-complex immigration process.
The event featured personalized consultations on immigration pathways like Canada’s Express Entry, Australia’s SkillSelect, and the USA’s EB-2 NIW program, led by renowned senior consultant Adil Ismail and his expert team.
Reflecting on the event’s success, Founder and CEO of Superior Consulting Global shared, “The purpose of this seminar is to provide skilled professionals and entrepreneurs with awareness about legal immigration pathways to the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UAE, as well as the best business and professional opportunities.
Abu Bakar Adil, Director Operations, Superior Consulting Global, added, "Many skilled professionals and entrepreneurs from Pakistan aspire to move to the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UAE, but they face challenges due to a lack of reliable and professional consultants. Superior Consulting Global aims to provide high-quality and effective immigration consulting services."
Participants of the seminar expressed that the series of immigration seminars by Superior Consulting Global is praiseworthy and should continue. They mentioned that they gained valuable information about the many available options, which will make it easier for them to make decisions for a better future.
The success of the 62nd seminar reaffirms Superior Consulting’s dedication to guiding clients through the dynamic landscape of global immigration. As the company enters its 22nd year, it remains steadfast in its mission to inspire and facilitate new beginnings across borders.
