SCH Stages Protest Against School Closures In Sindh

Wed 25th August 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Student Council Hyderabad (SCH) on Wednesday staged protest demonstration against continuous closures of Schools and other educational institutes in Sindh and demanded restoration of academic activities without further delay.

A protest rally led by Parvez Sindhu, Shehzad Chandio, Ayaz Maheri and others criticized Sindh Govt's decision to keep educational institutes closed on pretext of coronavirus pandemic.

All business activities including shopping malls, baazars, hotels and religious gatherings are permitted by the provincial government but schools and other educational institutes are not allowed to operate, they said, adding that educational institutes in other provinces except Sindh were in progress despite the pandemic.

They said the provincial government had taken anti education steps by closing academic activities from Primary to higher level which caused heavy loss of the students.

They demanded the higher authorities to immediately open all educational institutes with preventive measures so that academic loss could be compensated.

