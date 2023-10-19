Open Menu

Schedule Announced For LB Elections In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Sharifullah on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for the local government elections to be held on November 30 in Quetta

As per the schedule, the returning officers will issue the public notice on 30 October 2023. While the nomination papers will be received from the candidates from November 2 to 4nAfter which the list of Names of nominated candidates can be released on November 6, he said. He said that similarly, from November 7 to 9, the returning officers would scrutinize the nomination papers of the candidates,while the last date for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officers is November 11.

The appellate authority will make its decisions on these appeals by November 14, he said adding that as per the schedule, the revised list of candidates would be released on November 15 and November 16 would be the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers, after which election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on November 17 and the final list of candidates could be released. Polling will be held on November 30, 2023 as per the schedule, he noted.

