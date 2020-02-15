UrduPoint.com
Schedule For 3 Trips Of Lahore-Gujranwala Shuttle Train

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

Pakistan Railways is introducing a shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from February 24, and has issued the time-table for the train

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways is introducing a shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from February 24, and has issued the time-table for the train.

According to Railways official sources, the shuttle train would make three trips between the two stations.

The first train 217-Up will leave Lahore at 6:10am and reach its destination, Gujranwala, at 7:40am via Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Kala Shah Kaku, Muridke, Sadhoke, Kamonke, Aimanabad and Gujranwala City.

On return, 218-Dn train will leave Gujranwala for Lahore at 8:15am and reach Lahore at 9:40am.

On the second trip, the shuttle train (219 Up ) will start its journey at 12:15pm and reach Gujranwala at 2pm, while 220-Dn train will leave Gujranwala for Lahore at 2:45pm and complete its journey at 4:15pm.

On the third trip, the train 221-Up will leave Lahore for Gujranwala at 6:45pm and reach its destination at 8:20pm, and on its return, 222-Dn will leave Gujranwala for Lahore at 8:45pm and reach here at 10:22pm.

