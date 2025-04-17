Schedule for admission in class-IX announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced a

schedule for registration/admissions for class-IX academic

session 2025-26.

According to the schedule, the last date of admission in class-9 without late fee is May 29.

The date with late fee of Rs 600 per student will be May 30 to June 13.

The registration fee per student non-refundable will be Rs 1000, Processing fee Rs 800

and sports fee/scholarship fund will be Rs 300.