Schedule For Admission In Class-IX Announced

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced a

schedule for registration/admissions for class-IX academic

session 2025-26.

According to the schedule, the last date of admission in class-9 without late fee is May 29.

The date with late fee of Rs 600 per student will be May 30 to June 13.

The registration fee per student non-refundable will be Rs 1000, Processing fee Rs 800

and sports fee/scholarship fund will be Rs 300.

