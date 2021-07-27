Schedule for election on 8 special seats announced, polling on August 2

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission on Tuesday announced schedule for election on 8 special seats, 5 reserved for women and one each for technocrat, Ulema- Mushaikh and Overseas Kashmiris, polling for which will be held on August 2 at legislative Assembly Hall

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission on Tuesday announced schedule for election on 8 special seats, 5 reserved for women and one each for technocrat, Ulema- Mushaikh and Overseas Kashmiris, polling for which will be held on August 2 at legislative Assembly Hall.

According to the schedule announced by the election commission, nomination papers will be filed on July 29 from 9 am to 2pm before returning officer and the scrutiny will be conducted on the same day.

The appeals will be filed before election commission against acceptance or rejection of nomination paper on next day from 9am to 12noon while election commission will hear the appeals on July 31 and will announce decision on the same day from 1pm to 4pm.

The date for withdrawal of nomination papers has been fixed August 1 before 2pm while polling will be conducted on second day from 10am to 2pm. 45 directly elected legislative members will elect the members on reserved seats.

The election commission has nominated secretary election commission Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan as returning officer and Deputy Election commissioner Muhammad Ashfaq as polling officer for election on reserve seats.

According the number of seats secured by the political parties in general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) could grab 6 reserved seats, 3 women and 3 others comfortably taking its strength to 31 in the house of 53 while Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will obtain one women seat and if Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PMLN) could get two votes from PPP or otherwise can secure one women seat taking its number to 7 in the House.

The election commission has also announced to conduct fresh polling on 4 polling station of LA- 16 Bagh III on July 29 before the election on reserved seats.

Polling on these 4 stations could not be conducted due to clashes between rival groups and the commission had with held the result of this constituency.