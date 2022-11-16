Schedule for election on vacant Senate seat announced

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced schedule for holding election on vacant seat in Sindh after resignation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced schedule for holding election on vacant seat in Sindh after resignation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar.

According to Public Notice issued by ECP, the polling for vacant seat would be held on December 8, at Sindh Assembly building.

The nomination papers could be filed from November 18 to November 22, while Names of nominated candidates would be published on November 23. Similarly, November 25 has been fixed as the last date of the scrutiny of nomination papers while November 28 is fixed for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers.

The last date fixed for disposal of appeals by the tribunal is December 1 while revised list of the candidates would be published on December 2 and last date of withdrawal of the candidature is December 3.

The polling would be held from 9:00 am to 4 pm.

The Election Commission has called upon the members provincial assembly of Sindh to elect a member to general seat in the Senate from Sindh which has been fallen vacant due to resignation tendered by Mustafa Nawaz Khokar as senator, who was elected against the seat in Senate Elections 2018 from the province.