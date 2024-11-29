Schedule for HSSC annual exam-2025

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced a proposed schedule for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC), First Annual) Examination 2025, and declaration of result of 2nd Annual Exam 2024.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, the exam will commence on April 22. The last date for receipt of admission forms with single fee is January 1 to 24, 2025. The last date of receipt of admission forms with double fee is January 25 to February 3, while admission forms with triple fee will be received from February 4 to 12.

Separately, the result of 2nd Annual Examination 2024 will be announced on December 27.