Schedule For Inter Part-I Annual Exam-2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Schedule for Inter part-I annual exam-2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons has approved schedule for commencement of examination, submission of fee/ admission forms for intermediate, 1st annual examination 2024.

According to the schedule, released on Wednesday, examination would commence from April 15, 2024.

The last date for receipt of admission forms with a single fee will be December 27 to January 20.

Last date for receipt of admission forms with double fee will be from January 21 to February 2.

The forms with triple fee will be received from February 3 to 9.

