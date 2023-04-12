Schedule for matric exams

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II examinations

According to the schedule issued by the board, Matric exams will begin on May 8.

As per the schedule, the science group exams will be held in the morning while general exams will be held in the evening.

Meanwhile, regular candidates can get hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools while admit cards will be dispatched to the residential address of the private candidates.