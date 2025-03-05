Schedule For NPC Elections 2025-26 Issued
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The chairman of the Election Committee, Aamir Mehmood Pirzada, issued the schedule for the National Press Club (NPC) Elections 2025-26 on Wednesday.
According to the schedule, election day is set for March 17.
The submission of nomination papers would be initiated on March 5 and continued till 7 from 08:00 AM to 12:00 AM, while scrutiny dated would be March 8
The schedule also proposed that candidate list would be displayed on March 8 at 12:00 PM, following filing of objections against nomination papers on March 9 at 08:00 AM to 12:00 AM.
The further procedure of hearing of objections taken place on March 10 from08:00 AM to 12:00 AM.
The decision on Nomination Papers and final list of candidates would be placed on March 11 & 12 respectively .
While the Polling would be held on March 17 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.
