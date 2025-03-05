Schedule for NPC elections 2025-26 issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The chairman of the Election Committee, Aamir Mehmood Pirzada, issued the schedule for the National Press Club (NPC) Elections 2025-26 on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, election day is set for March 17.

The submission of nomination papers would be initiated on March 5 and continued till 7 from 08:00 AM to 12:00 AM, while scrutiny dated would be March 8

The schedule also proposed that candidate list would be displayed on March 8 at 12:00 PM, following filing of objections against nomination papers on March 9 at 08:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

The further procedure of hearing of objections taken place on March 10 from08:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

The decision on Nomination Papers and final list of candidates would be placed on March 11 & 12 respectively .

While the Polling would be held on March 17 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.