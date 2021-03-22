UrduPoint.com
Schedule For Parade On Pakistan-Day Postponed Till March 25th: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:54 PM

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till March 25th: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) says that the schedule has been changed due to bad weather conditions, making it clear to the visitors to follow COVID-19 SOPs to watch the parade.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) The schedule for parade on Pakistan Day has been postponed till March 25th, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says.

In a statement, ISPR says that decision has been taken due to expected due to bad weather and rain.

“Parade will be held on March 25th,” said the ISPR to mark Pakistan-Day.

ISPR has also directed all the people who will visit the venue to see parade must follow COVID-19 SOPs. It has made it clear that the visitors will not be allowed entry without masks.

Strict security arrangement will be made on the occasion. The visitors will also use hand sanitizers before entry into the main venue to enjoy parade.

According to ISPR, the visitors will also under temperature check at the entry points and social distancing will be ensured at the sitting arrangements.

The members of the parade are already in bio-secure bubble and are now allowed to meet anyone.

DG ISPR Major Gen Babar Iftikhar had earlier shared a national song on Twitter in connection with Pakistan Day.

