Schedule For Scrutiny Of Papers For Reserved Seats Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab has released the schedule for scrutiny of nomination papers for reserved seats for women in the National and provincial assemblies.

As per a press release, issued by the commission here on Sunday, the process of scrutiny would continue from December 25 to 30, as per schedule. The commission stated that only the nomination papers of candidates, whose Names were in the priority list, would be scrutinised.

Candidates whose names are not in the priority list should be considered rejected, it added.

The commission further stated that the candidates should submit their objections to the returning officer concerned, adding that objections to the nomination papers of the reserved seats for women and minorities could be lodged in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Punjab.

Those who wish to file objections on the candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities should file objections on the date as per the schedule, it added.

