Schedule For Sindh University Senate Election Announced

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Schedule for Sindh University senate election announced

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Registrar University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto Wednesday announced the schedule of the election of the University senate on teachers' category.

According to the announcement, the provisional list of the voters will be announced on December 16, 2022 while the final list of voters will be displayed on December 19, 2022.

The interested candidates can submit nomination forms up to December 21 at 1pm and after scrutiny process, the list of contesting candidates will be displayed on December 23.

Last date of withdrawal of nomination papers has been set as December 26 while elections will be conducted on December 30, 2022. The official result of the election will be announced on January 2, 2023.

