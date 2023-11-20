Schedule for sunflower cultivation released

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The agriculture department has released cultivation schedule for sunflower crops

and advised farmers to start its cultivation from January and complete it by mid of February

to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that Pakistan spent Rs350 billion

in import of edible oil per annum. "If oil-seed crops are promoted in the country, we can

save the import budget but also could earn maximum foreign exchange", he added.

He said sunflower was a precious oil-seed crop which could not only cater to domestic food

requirements but would also play an active role in trimming down import bill of edible oil.

Therefore, farmers should cultivate sunflower crops over maximum space of their lands and

its production would also play a pivotal role in mitigating financial sufferings of growers

due to its high market value, he added.

He said time from January 1 to February 28 was most suitable for Baharia cultivation

of sunflower, therefore, growers should start sunflower cultivation from the advent of January

and complete it by end of February as late sowing could not only damage quality of the grain

but it also hampered production.

He said growers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Bahawal Nagar

districts should start sunflower cultivation from January 1 and complete it by January 31 whereas

most suitable time for sunflower cultivation in Muzaffar Garh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran,

Rajan Pur and Bhakkar was from 10th of January to 10th of February.

Similarly, farmers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Sahiwal and Okara should

cultivate sunflower crops from January 15 to February 15 while suitable time for sunflower

cultivation in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Baha-ud-Din, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib

and Narowal was from February 1 to February 28.

The growers of Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Chakwal district should cultivate sunflower crops

from February 1 to 25th of February, he added.

The spokesman said growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties are not only disease resistant but also give bumper yield.