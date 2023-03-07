UrduPoint.com

Schedule Issued For Fee Of Intermediate Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Schedule issued for fee of intermediate exams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad issued a revised schedule for submission of fee/admission forms for higher secondary school certificate first annual examination.

According to the new schedule, the admission forms with single fee will be receivedtill March 13. The forms will double fee will be received till March 21 and with triple feetill March 28.

