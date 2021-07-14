Schedule issued for SCCI elections

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held here on September 20.

According to the schedule, nomination papers could be submitted till August 30, while these could be withdrawn till September 14.

The election for members of executive committee from corporate class would be held on September 20 and from associate class would be held on September 21. The annual general meeting will be held on September 30, informed SCCI sources.