UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schedule Issued For SCCI Elections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Schedule issued for SCCI elections

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held here on September 20.

According to the schedule, nomination papers could be submitted till August 30, while these could be withdrawn till September 14.

The election for members of executive committee from corporate class would be held on September 20 and from associate class would be held on September 21. The annual general meeting will be held on September 30, informed SCCI sources.

Related Topics

Election Sialkot Chamber August September Commerce From Industry Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

34 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

37 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

47 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.